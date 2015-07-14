The elephant in the room is that someone was actually not in the room. Someone is missing in the latest Duggar family photo: Josh Duggar.

The eldest Duggar child was noticeably missing from the most recent family photo, taken at Amy Duggar's engagement celebration on July 13. Adding to the intrigue is that Josh's wife Anna and his son Marcus were in the image, leading many to believe that the controversial family member was intentionally left out.

It's been reported that Josh and Anna are very close, and considering his wife was there, it's believed that Josh was at the celebration (Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard were also not in the image, but they were are out of the country on missionary work.)

"We are so excited for our niece Amy Duggar and Dillion King on getting engaged. We tell every couple that as a husband and wife individually draw close to God, they will draw close to each other," the caption to the Josh-less image said. "We love you Amy & Dillion and pray that God will continue to bless your relationship as you put Him first in your lives!"

The family has been under fire ever since Josh's past molestation scandal came to light. Josh, himself, has laid low and has rarely been seen since.

He took to social media on July 14 to congratulate his cousin on the engagement. "Congrats to Dillon & Amy on your engagement...welcome to the family @kingdillpickle! @amyduggar #engaged," he wrote.

A source told the DailyMail.com, "Josh and cousin Amy are actually the closest in age and grew up together. They are close. If the scandal hadn't come to light I have no doubt he would have been happily posing in the group photo."

The source said, "It seems like the Duggars are trying to slowly ease back into favor with the public. Josh may have taken the photo, been behind the camera, but everyone knows Jinger is the photographer of the group. She or someone who was helping with the party that day could have taken the picture no problem. This is heavily orchestrated to keep Josh out of the public eye for a while."

Since the molestation scandal came to light, much has changed for the famous reproducing family: TLC has pulled "19 Kids and Counting" indefinitely, Josh resigned from his job in Washington, D.C., and he and his wife moved back to Arkansas.

The family also tried to tell its side of the story in a series of interviews with Fox News.

Michelle Duggar made an eyebrow-raising comment when she said that Josh is actually being victimized more by the press than any of his victims were by him.

"In our hearts before God, we haven't been keeping secrets," Michelle said. "We have been protecting those that honestly should be protected. And now what's happened is that they have been victimized by people with an agenda, and for whatever profit they think they are going to get. One thing I know is that God is going to use all of this for good."

Jill, one of Josh's victims, said she's forgiven her brother for his actions a dozen years ago.

"As victims we have to come out and speak. This is something we chose," Jill said. "Nobody asked us to do this. Jessa and I were talking and we're like, 'Oh my goodness! Most of the stuff out there is lies -- it's not truth.' So for truth's sake, we want to come out and set the record straight."

Jessa Duggar Seewald, another victim, said, "I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean, people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."