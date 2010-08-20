Looks like that whole doctor-patient confidentiality thing doesn't apply when your name is Lindsay Lohan. Suspiciously upbeat sources who are "familiar" with the treatment the rehabbing starlet is receiving at UCLA Medical Center maintain to TMZ that she's not nearly as much of a mess as everyone has been led to believe.

Seems Lindsay may be the "victim of a bad diagnosis," with docs deciding that she's not in the grips of serious drug or psychiatric issues, as previously speculated.

What's more, there's a "feeling among doctors" that Judge Marsha Revel may have "overreacted" when she sentenced Lohan to spend 90 days in treatment.

(Anyone else wonder if the "sources" on this story have a name that rhymes with "Lina Dohan"?)

But Linds, who could be released back into the wild as early as next week, hasn't exactly been living life substance-free.

While at the facility, she has reportedly been "weaned off" the contents of her seemingly overflowing medicine cabinet, which include the powerful painkiller Dilaudid, the sleep aid Ambien, Zoloft and Trazodone (for anxiety and depression) and the stimulant Adderall.

She apparently hasn't suffered any ill effects from stopping the pill-popping; she also hasn't shown any withdrawal symptoms from being kept away from booze.

According to TMZ, the docs now believe that Lindsay is neither an addict nor bipolar.

That's not to say she doesn't have problems. Those same blabby sources claim she has a "personality disorder" (if taking no responsibility for the bad decisions you've made in life qualifies as a disorder, then yes, she definitely has that).

Much appears to hinge on her prescription for Adderall, which TMZ claims was given to her after a "misdiagnosis" of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. The speculation is her dependence on the much-abused prescription drug "may have been the reason she went off the rails."

This blame-deflecting assertion is backed up by one Dr. Joe Haraszti, an addiction specialist who seems to like being in front of the camera: He's weighed in on everyone from Corey Haim to Mel Gibson.

Dr. Haraszti says a non-ADHD sufferer taking Adderall can get a rush that's not unlike cocaine or methamphetamine, with side effects manifesting as "manic" behavior, such as "driving around until all hours of the morning ... smoking heavily ... tweeting ... and texting all night long. They can become very impulsive."

In other words, what would be a typical Monday for LiLo.

As for the Ambien and alcohol, the former is often used to combat Adderall-induced insomnia (creating a "vicious cycle," according to Dr. Joe), while the latter may be downed in larger quantities because the stimulant offsets liquor's sedative effects.

The doctors at UCLA now feel that Lohan should be sprung early, spending no more than 30 days at the treatment center. They've also recommended follow-up outpatient care, which she'll likely undergo in between giving million-dollar interviews.

