LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kerry Washington was a triple threat at the NAACP Image Awards.

The star of ABC's "Scandal" picked up a trio of trophies at the 44th annual ceremony: outstanding actress in a drama series for "Scandal," supporting actress in a motion picture for "Django Unchained" and the President's Award, which is given in recognition of special achievement and exceptional public service.

"This award does not belong to me," said Washington, who plays a slave separated from her husband in "Django Unchained," as she picked up her first trophy of the night for her role in the film. "It belongs to our ancestors. We shot this film on a slave plantation, and they were with us along every step of the way."

Denzel Washington was honored as outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Flight," while Viola Davis won as outstanding actress in a motion picture for "Won't Back Down."

Don Cheadle was awarded the outstanding actor in a comedy series trophy for his role as a slick management consultant in Showtime's "House of Lies."

"This doesn't belong just to me, but I am taking it home tonight," he joked.

Other early winners at the ceremony hosted by talk show host Steve Harvey included Lance Gross as outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" and Loretta Devine as supporting actress in a drama series for "Grey's Anatomy."

The Image Awards are presented annually by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the group's members select the winners.

