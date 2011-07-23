TLC's "My Strange Addiction" is back again this week tackling two new strange addictions. In this week's new episode, the show follows one person with an addiction for a certain type of "food" and another with the strong desire to live as an adult baby.

The first subject of this week's episode is Charmissa whose addiction is eating dryer sheets. The addiction started from a love of the smell of dryer sheets which eventually tempted her to taste them. Because of the high levels of chemicals in the sheets, Charmissa has to wrap them in toilet paper first to cut the astringent taste.

Riley is the second person featured with a strange addiction. Riley is 25 and is addicted to being an adult baby. She wears diapers, sleeps in a crib, drinks from a bottle and spends up to twelve hours of every day wearing her baby attire.

The new episode of "My Strange Addiction" airs Sunday on TLC.

