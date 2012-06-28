It's the end of an era for Ann Curry.

Ending her one-year run as TODAY's coanchor Thursday, the 55-year-old NBC veteran announced plans to transition into a new role at the network, one that will allow her to report on national and international stories for programs including NBC Nightly News, Dateline and occasionally, even TODAY.

"This is not easy to say, but this is going to be my last morning as a regular cohost of TODAY. I never expected to leave this couch after 15 years, but I am so grateful to all of you who watch," Curry told viewers, choking back tears.

"I have loved you and I wanted to give you the world and I still do," she continued as her coanchor Matt Lauer and TODAY colleagues Al Roker and Natalie Morales looked on. "For all of you who saw me as a groundbreaker, I'm sorry I couldn't carry the ball over the finish line, but man I did try."

Joining NBC's lauded morning show in 1997 as a news anchor, Curry took over Meredith Vieira's coanchor chair in June 2011 when Vieira departed the series. Criticized for TODAY's sagging ratings, Curry told USA Today she does not feel at fault.

"I know I am not to blame for the ratings worries," she told the paper Wednesday. "And my bosses have said to me there are many factors involved. There is no doubt that the rating wars have become meaner and less focused on our responsibilities as journalists."

Savannah Guthrie is expected to succeed Curry as TODAY's coanchor, though NBC has yet to officially name her replacement.

