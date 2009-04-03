Watch Britney Spears Make Funny Faces in Front of the Camera
More Vault Videos
Britney Spears sure loves goofing off in front of the camera!
See photos of Britney's bikini body.
In a video that hasn't been aired since it was first broadcast during a 2003 MTV special, the pop star gives herself a pig nose and makes other funny faces in the back of a car with friends.
"Look how ugly I look when I do that," Spears says. "I look like a different person!"
Find out what Britney has been up to this past year.
The video is one of hundreds of clips that are in the MTV Vault, a new program in which 25 years of footage -- that has been locked away until now -- has been digitized and released for the first time since its original airing.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 25, 2018 Check out the cutest celebritot Halloween costumes!