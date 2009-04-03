More Vault Videos

Britney Spears sure loves goofing off in front of the camera!

In a video that hasn't been aired since it was first broadcast during a 2003 MTV special, the pop star gives herself a pig nose and makes other funny faces in the back of a car with friends.

"Look how ugly I look when I do that," Spears says. "I look like a different person!"

The video is one of hundreds of clips that are in the MTV Vault, a new program in which 25 years of footage -- that has been locked away until now -- has been digitized and released for the first time since its original airing.