It's clear that Emily VanCamp's primetime drama Revenge is a ratings hit, but who knew it was so popular with the feline set? In a new series of YouTube videos created by Lane Sorkin, the ABC series is reenacted by a group of adorable little critters.

As the above clip titled "Catmittment" shows, the felines were especially fond of the scene where Daniel (Josh Bowman) proposed to Amanda (VanCamp).

"Emily, I love you. I want to spend the rest of all of my nine lives with you. Will you marry me?" asks the "Daniel" cat, clad in a white button down shirt and necktie.

Not to be outdone, Madeleine Stowe's Victoria Grayson also takes part in the Web series, with her cat portrayer donning a diamond tiara and perched on a pillow throne.

