Jake Gyllenhaal is taking a walk on the wild side!

On the July 11 season premiere of Man vs. Wild, the 30-year-old actor joins series star Bear Grylls for a two-day trek into the Icelandic wilderness.

Embarking on a survival experience in an Icelandic landscape dominated by mountains, huge glaciers and some of Europe's most active volcanoes, Gyllenhaal battled an intense fear of heights during the trip.

PHOTOS: Thrill seeking stars

"It takes balls," Grylls warns Gyllenhaal of the trek in a new sneak preview from the episode. "I'm not joking."

Deadpans Gyllenhaal: "Well, they're right up in my throat right now."

At the conclusion of their trip, Grylls had high praise for Gyllenhaal's survival skills.

PHOTOS: See Jake as a child

"The wild is always very revealing -- not only physically but mentally," Grylls has said. "You've got to smile when it's driving horizontal hail and be able to face your fears and just get on and do it -- and on both of those accounts, Jake came up strong."

Gyllenhaal's episode of Man vs. Wild airs July 11 at 9 p.m. (EST) on the Discovery Channel.

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly