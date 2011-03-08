Daniel Craig is showing his support for International Women's Day 2011 by walking in their heels.

The "James Bond" star does not speak in the short film about women's rights, but first shows up in his classic "OO7" suit before appearing again in drag. The short is voiced by his "Bond" co-star Dame Judi Dench who reprises her role as "M."

"It's not just about money and power," she says off camera. "Are we equals? Until the answer is yes, we must never stop asking."

The two-minute short was directed by Sam Taylor-Wood ('Nowhere Boy') and will be shown in cinemas across the UK. This is the first film to feature James Bond that has been directed by a woman.

