She may not have nabbed American Idol's title, but judging by Jessica Sanchez' powerful duet with Jennifer Holliday on Wednesday's finale, the 16-year-old will have a long and prosperous career ahead of her.

Teaming with Grammy-winning Dreamgirls standout Holliday, 51, to perform "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," Sanchez matched the music vocal legend -- who played the original Effie White character in the Broadway show -- note for note. (Watch a clip above)

PHOTOS: Stars in concert

Hitting the stage with Holliday was a dream come true for the California teen, who grew up listening to her. "I love her so much. I've been listening to her ever since I was 7-years-old," Sanchez told Us Weekly after their duet. "We both dug deep into our hearts and sang the heck out of that song."

Idol judge Jennifer Lopez -- who also performed during Wednesday's finale, wearing drop-crotch pants and a studded bra -- couldn't speak highly enough of the runner-up's vocal ability. "I was there for the rehearsal and I was literally on my knees bowing down to her," Lopez later told Ryan Seacrest. "She's just so incredible to hear her sing, everybody should have that experience."

PHOTOS: Before they were on American Idol

Watch Jessica Sanchez and Jennifer Holliday's emotional "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" duet in the clip above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Watch Jessica Sanchez's Emotional Idol Finale Duet With Jennifer Holliday