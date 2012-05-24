Watch Jessica Sanchez's Emotional Idol Finale Duet With Jennifer Holliday
She may not have nabbed American Idol's title, but judging by Jessica Sanchez' powerful duet with Jennifer Holliday on Wednesday's finale, the 16-year-old will have a long and prosperous career ahead of her.
Teaming with Grammy-winning Dreamgirls standout Holliday, 51, to perform "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," Sanchez matched the music vocal legend -- who played the original Effie White character in the Broadway show -- note for note. (Watch a clip above)
Hitting the stage with Holliday was a dream come true for the California teen, who grew up listening to her. "I love her so much. I've been listening to her ever since I was 7-years-old," Sanchez told Us Weekly after their duet. "We both dug deep into our hearts and sang the heck out of that song."
Idol judge Jennifer Lopez -- who also performed during Wednesday's finale, wearing drop-crotch pants and a studded bra -- couldn't speak highly enough of the runner-up's vocal ability. "I was there for the rehearsal and I was literally on my knees bowing down to her," Lopez later told Ryan Seacrest. "She's just so incredible to hear her sing, everybody should have that experience."
