Host Maya Rudolph wasn't the only Saturday Night Live fan favorite making her return to the famous Rockefeller Center stage -- Justin Timberlake stopped by for some laughs, too!

The two-time host made an appearance as Grammy Best New Artist winner Bon Iver during the Beyonce (Rudolph) and Jay-Z (Jay Pharoah) skit that involved several celebrities (all parodied by SNL cast members) paying a visit to the most famous newborn in Hollywood, Blue Ivy.

A source tells Us Weekly that once the show wrapped, Timberlake (with fiance Jessica Biel in tow) joined some of the SNL cast at Asellina in the Gansevoort Park Hotel for their weekly after party.

