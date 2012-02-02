Touchdown for Madonna!

The 53-year-old pop legend debuted the video for "Gimme All Your Luvin'" on American Idol and online Thursday night. It's the debut single off M.D.N.A., her twelfth studio album, which drops next month.

In the hotly anticipated clip, Madonna is flanked by fellow music provocateurs, rappers Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. and flashes her legs and cleavage as she cavorts through a suburban landscape, suckles a toy baby and carouses with football players. (The Grammy-winning mother of four will perform the song live for the first time at Sunday's Super Bowl.)

Check out Madonna's incredible body, sharp dance moves -- and see re-assume a Marilyn Monroe persona once more -- in this fun clip.

