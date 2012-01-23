It's no secret that Megan Fox has serious sex appeal, but is it enough to make Portuguese-speaking teenagers pick up English?

From the looks of this ESL (English as a second language) commercial hitting the TV airwaves in Brazil, that seems to be the goal.

PHOTOS: Megan Fox's incredible body over the years

In the ad, a midriff-baring Fox , 25, and several of her hot-bodied clones welcome two stranded teenagers onto "Megan Fox Island" and plead with the boys to speak English to them.

PHOTOS: Flashback! Megan Fox's sexy Transformers style

But once the tongue-tied teens fail to come up with the words in English, they get booted and turn up on a fiery "Mike Tyson Island" where the famed heavyweight boxer greets them.

PHOTOS: See Megan Fox channel her inner Angelina Jolie

Watch their fate in the clip above, and weigh in below with your thoughts on Megan and Mike's message.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly