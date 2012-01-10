Watch Michelle Obama Bust a Move With iCarly Cast
First Lady Michelle Obama sure knows how to bust a move!
In a January 16 cameo appearance on Nickelodeon's iCarly, Obama, 47, brings her fancy footwork to the teen comedy appearing as herself in an episode opposite series star Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Carly Shay.
During the episode, titled "iMeet the First Lady," Carly's pals break the rules and set up a web chat so she can wish her dad -- a colonel serving overseas in the military -- a happy birthday.
Once she hears of Carly's friends' selfless actions, "the First Lady comes to have a chat with them in the most positive way possible," Nickelodeon network president Cyma Zarghami explains of the episode, written especially for her by creator Dan Schneider.
The episode will also help promote Joining Forces, Obama's initiative aimed at increasing awareness and support for military families.
Watch Obama raise the roof and boogie with the cast in their "random dancing" segment above before her full episode airs January 16 on Nickelodeon.
