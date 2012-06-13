She said yes!

Back in March, Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Barney broke news exclusively to Us Weekly of her engagement to Eddie Judge after two years of dating -- and on Tuesday's episode of the Bravo hit, viewers finally got a glimpse at Judge's romantic proposal.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives husbands hall of fame

On vacation in Bora Bora in February, the entrepreneur, 39, decided to pop the question when the couple was relaxing by the water. Though she suspected Judge had a trick up his sleeve, Barney was genuinely shocked -- and rendered speechless -- when he presented her with a diamond and platinum sparkler.

Opening oyster shells to look for pearls, Judge had Barney, 44, open one last shell -- "a special one," he prefaced. Inside was something far better than a pearl: Her engagement ring.

PHOTOS: Biggest reality TV bombshells ever

Getting her first glimpse at the ring, Barney laughed and then dissolved into tears. "This is my way of showing you how much I love you and how I want to be with you for the rest of my life," Judge told her. "Will you marry me?"

Speechless, Barney slipped the bling onto her ring finger, which was covered by a Band-Aid from Barney's recent surgery to eliminate a tattoo of her ex-husband Simon's name. (After 10 years together, she and Simon finalized their divorce in October 2011.)

PHOTOS: Housewives romances that didn't end so well

"I've gone through hell and high water for three years now and this is my life and it's great," Barney enthused after accepting Judge's proposal. "I'm in Bora Bora with an amazing man. And I feel like I f--king deserve this. Finally!"

When the couple returned home to California, Judge made sure to make things right and ask her family for Barney's hand in marriage.

PHOTOS: At home with the Real Housewives

"Eddie reproposed to me in front of the children [Ryan Vieth, 23, her son from her first marriage, and young kids Sidney, Spencer and Sophia with second ex-husband Simon]," Barney told Us. "And my answer was, 'Yes, we will marry you!'"

Watch Judge's romantic proposal to Barney in the clip above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Watch Real Housewives of OC's Eddie Judge Propose to Tamra Barney!