Mr. Boombastic is back! Shaggy, the reggae star who bolted to fame with his 1995 single "Boombastic," shows off his funny side in the video for "Sugarcane." In the clip (off his latest album, Summer in Kingston, out now), takes a gorgeous tourist away from her snoozy cruise ship vacation to spend a little alone time with him in the water. Watch what happens – and her parents' interesting reaction – above!

By Ian Drew for Us Weekly. To read more of Ian's blog, click here.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly