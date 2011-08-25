It's been almost a week since Kim Kardashian's wedding and the footage from inside her private "I do's" is still leaking out.

Photographers clamored for good shots of the stars as they filed in for the event of the summer. Among the most notable guests were Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kathie Lee Gifford, Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke.

But even at this life-changing event, the family still kept things light hearted. Watch the clip to see Lamar Odom's shirtless ode to Girls Gone Wild.

