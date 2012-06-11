Andy Whitfield was just 39 years old when he lost his battle with cancer in September -- but before he did, the Spartacus: Blood and Sand actor and his wife Vishti remained committed to making the most of the time he had left.

After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Whitfield invited Oscar nominated filmmaker Lilibet Foster to follow him and his longtime love as they adjusted to their new reality with humor, optimism, and resilience.

The result is Foster's documentary, Be Here Now. Her camera chronicles the development of Whitfield's illness, the traditional and alternative treatments he seeks -- and simultaneously gives audiences a glimpse at his sweet romance with the love of his life.

By sharing the actor's story, Foster, as well as Whitfield's loved ones, hope to "inspire others facing similar challenges, while pushing to accelerate the pace of cancer research," a rep for the late actor tells Us Weekly in a statement.

Watch the trailer for Be Here Now above. For more information about the documentary, or to show your support for the project, check out the Be Here Now Kickstarter page.

