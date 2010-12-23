Security blanket? Forget about it! Lori used to sleep with her blow-dryer running for comfort, even though it burned her on occasion. Then, her 3-year-old daughter began battling the same addiction -- you've got to see our sneak peek of the new TLC docu-series "My Strange Addiction" to believe it.

"When we were sharing a room she definitely had to have it," Lori says of her daughter's longing for the breeze machine. "During the middle of the night she'll come in and she'll curl up on my blow-dryer side most of the time. As long as I'm using it, she's going to be partial to it -- it's not something I want for my daughter."

Lori ran her blow-dryer an average of eight hours a night. She says the combination of air and sound helped put her to sleep. It also caused her flesh to get scorched once in a while.

"I would sleep through the night and it would touch my skin in different parts and I would wake up with blisters and things," she tells ET. "So, that's when I started noticing that it was maybe not the best thing, but honestly the comfort that it gave me kind of overpowered the burns that would eventually heal."

Fortunately for Lori, her experience on the show was a success. She's now been blow-dryer sober for three months.

"My Strange Addiction" premieres Wednesday, Dec. 29 on TLC.

