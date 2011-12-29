Pals Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are triple threats: besides good looks, they can both act and sing!

In the homemade video above, the New Girl actress and 50/50 actor flex their vocal chords and their string instrument-playing skills in a cute duet titled "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

Gordon-Levitt, 30, and Deschanel, 31, starred together in the 2009 flick (500) Days of Summer.

Deschanel, who sings as part of the duo She & Him, played the role of blonde-haired songbird Jovie in 2003's Elf opposite Will Ferrell.

Gordon-Levitt also has a musical background -- he started hitRECord.org, an online collaborative production company that shares its profits with contributing artists, in 2004.

Watch their duet above and tell Us if you think the pair should make more music together!

