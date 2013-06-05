LAS VEGAS (AP) -- "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton is moving out of his sprawling estate of 45 years.

The crooner's family members and a spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the downsizing to another mansion involving Newton, family members and a menagerie of exotic animals is taking place this week.

Property records show the move is to a $3 million mansion about a mile from Newton's beloved "Casa de Shenandoah."

Newton family members say the new property also involves five surrounding homes.

The relocation comes as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization involving a partnership that bought Newton's nearly 40-acre estate for $19.5 million in June 2010.

Plans to develop a tourist attraction collapsed amid bitter infighting.

A federal bankruptcy judge is due June 21 to review and approve sealed agreements in the case.