NEW YORK (AP) -- The Weather Channel has a new chief executive, and he's forecasting expansion overseas.

The Weather Channel Cos. said Tuesday it was appointing veteran digital executive David Kenny as its new chairman and chief executive. Kenny succeeds Mike Kelly, who will be a special adviser to the company.

Kenny says he'd like to see The Weather Channel move more swiftly to establish its websites and mobile applications in overseas markets. He's also interested in expanding the number of pre-recorded programs shown on the U.S. television network.

The Weather Channel is owned by a consortium of Bain Capital, The Blackstone Group and NBC Universal.