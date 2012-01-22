PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Sigourney Weaver may not believe in ghosts, but the paranormal world of her latest film is not alien territory for her.

Weaver's Sundance Film Festival premiere, "Red Lights," is a dark exploration of the supernatural realm she previously took on in comic mode with "Ghostbusters" and its sequel.

The 62-year-old Weaver said in an interview with The Associated Press that she probably doesn't believe in "fairies and ghosts." But the star of the first four "Alien" films says she believes people have souls and that there's more to life than what can be explained by science.

"Red Lights" features Weaver as a skeptic whose life's work is debunking phony claims of the paranormal. The film from writer-director Rodrigo Cortes co-stars Robert De Niro, Cillian Murphy and Elizabeth Olsen.

