Ringwald Joins Reddit, Plus More of April's Web Sensations

By Rebecca Silverstein

April showers must be keeping celebs indoors, because there's been major star power all over the Internet this month. Whose wattage shone brightest? Keep clicking to see April's biggest Web Sensations.

Candidate No. 1: Molly Ringwald

Welcome to the 21st century, Molly! Not only did the "Sixteen Candles" actress join Twitter this month, but she also participated in one of Reddit's famous "ask me anything" interviews on Reddit, during which she recounted tales about her famed '80s movies. "['The Breakfast Club' lipstick trick is] all movie magic," she wrote. "John Hughes wrote it but never actually thought about me having to do it. ... I kept bringing it up, like, 'Hey. We gotta figure this out. Are we going to have robotic breasts?' Finally we decided it was better to see less and let everyone assume that I was particularly skilled." But perhaps Molly's best answer came when redditor Accioc asked how she manages to get hotter with age. Her response: "I drink the blood of Kristen Stewart." We think we're going to like having this lady online.