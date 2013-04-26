Gisele Bundchen joins Instagram, plus more of the Internet's Webbiest stars
Psy web sensation
Candidate No. 2: Psy
Psy released the much-anticipated follow up to his hit single "Gangnam Style" -- "Gentleman" -- on April 13. In less than two weeks, the music video, in which the South Korean singer displays his signature dance moves while playing a series of mean-spirited pranks on a bevy of female admirers, racked up more than 200 million views on YouTube and with 38 million views on its first day, broke the record for the most-viewed video in one day on the site. "Gentleman" also broke the record for fastest YouTube video to reach 100 million views, which it achieved in just four days.
Psy web sensation
Candidate No. 2: Psy
Psy released the much-anticipated follow up to his hit single "Gangnam Style" -- "Gentleman" -- on April 13. In less than two weeks, the music video, in which the South Korean singer displays his signature dance moves while playing a series of mean-spirited pranks on a bevy of female admirers, racked up more than 200 million views on YouTube and with 38 million views on its first day, broke the record for the most-viewed video in one day on the site. "Gentleman" also broke the record for fastest YouTube video to reach 100 million views, which it achieved in just four days.