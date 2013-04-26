Gisele Bundchen joins Instagram, plus more of the Internet's Webbiest stars

Psy web sensation

Candidate No. 2: Psy

Psy released the much-anticipated follow up to his hit single "Gangnam Style" -- "Gentleman" -- on April 13. In less than two weeks, the music video, in which the South Korean singer displays his signature dance moves while playing a series of mean-spirited pranks on a bevy of female admirers, racked up more than 200 million views on YouTube and with 38 million views on its first day, broke the record for the most-viewed video in one day on the site. "Gentleman" also broke the record for fastest YouTube video to reach 100 million views, which it achieved in just four days.