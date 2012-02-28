Paris Goes Viral, Plus More of February's Webbiest Stars

By Rebecca Silverstein

This month, there was some stiff competition for Web Sensation. But we think our top 10 contenders are pretty solid. Do you agree? Keep clicking to check out the creme de la creme of celebs online in February.

Candidate No. 1: Paris Hilton

When you think of Paris Hilton and "viral," good things don't come to mind. But in this case, it's semi-positive! As soon as Paris' "Drunk Text" music video was leaked on Feb. 23, it spread like wildfire. (Watch it here.) She quickly denounced the track, saying it was a year old and not reflective of her recent work. But while the spoken word-techno track was an abomination to music, it got people talking about Paris' upcoming album. And as we all know, in Hollywood, all press is good press.

RELATED: See Paris and more celebs on the Grammys red carpet