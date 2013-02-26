Web Sensation for February

By Jessica Wedemeyer

They've already conquered the small screen, the silver screen and the airwaves, and now some of our favorite stars are making moves to dominate the next frontier -- the Internet. Whether they launched new websites, social media accounts, or Internet exclusives, Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham, Madonna and more proved to be more Web savvy than we possibly could've imagined. But which star is the top Web sensation?

Candidate No. 1: Justin Bieber

In mid January, the Biebs became the King of Twitter when he amassed more followers than Lady Gaga and became the most followed person on Twitter. As of Feb. 26, more than 35 million Twitter users follow Justin to see which profound insights the pop star can offer in 140 characters or less -- insights such as "I wanna do a concert in space," which he tweeted on Feb. 23. Looks like Justin has finally fulfilled his social media destiny: Let's not forget that the wee pop star launched his career on YouTube.