Miley Cyrus twerks it out, plus more celebrity web sensations

By Jessica Wedemeyer

These days, being an international star of the stage and screen just isn't enough. No, if you want to prove your worth in Hollywood, you have to conquer the second screen, too. We're rounding up the stars who totally rocked the Interwebs this month -- from Justin Bieber, who had a total meltdown on social media, to Miley Cyrus, whose attention-seeking YouTube video became an overnight hit. But which star is the biggest Web sensation?

Candidate No. 1: Miley Cyrus

In need of a pick-me-up in the wake of rampant public speculation that your engagement to a certain "Hunger Games" star is completely imploding? Just throw on your favorite unicorn onesie, turn up J. Dash's "Wop," and record yourself twerking it like it's your full-time job. Then post the video on your YouTube channel, and sit back and watch as you rack up more than 2 million views in less than a week. For anyone else, this kind of attention seeking might be considered odd behavior. But, well, she's just being Miley.