LONDON (AP) -- A statement on Sinead O'Connor's website says her brief marriage to therapist Barry Herridge has ended amicably.

The statement on sineadoconnor.com says "the marriage was 16 days. We lived together for 7 days only.. Until Xmas eve."

The statement says "from the moment myself and my husband got together ... there was intense pressure placed upon him by certain people in his life, not to be involved with me."

She adds: "As my good friend said `well, at least you got married in Vegas in a pink Cadillac! Can't get more Rock n Roll than that.'"

Roman Szendrey, who maintains the site, told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday the report is accurate and was personally posted by O'Connor.

