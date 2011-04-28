LONDON (AP) -- As Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot, Associated Press journalists are hunting down the most interesting details, from Westminster to points around the globe. Here's the latest on the big event.

———

7:13 a.m.

Is it too early to talk about beer? Not on royal wedding day. AP's Fergus Bell, who's roaming Trafalgar Square, says he saw people wheeling crates of beer to the bar tent.

Cheers, wedding watchers.

———

7:03 a.m.

It's cool and cloudy in London at the moment, but the Met Office, Britain's national weather services, says there will be "sunny spells developing." But scattered showers are possible, so if you're in town, bring your brolly. (For the uninitiated, that's an umbrella in these parts.)