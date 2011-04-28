LONDON (AP) -- As Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot, Associated Press journalists are hunting down the most interesting details, from Westminster to points around the globe. Here's the latest on the big event.

———

7:37 a.m.

Forget about the dress (for now). Let's start with accessories:

Kate's wedding ring was made out of Welsh gold by the Wartski company, which has long ties to the royal family.

AP's Gregory Katz reports that Welsh gold, which is valued for its quality and scarcity, has been used in royal weddings since 1923. It has been worn by Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the late Princess Diana.

As you may have heard by now, that's the only ring in the ceremony — William has decided not to wear one. At least he'll never have to worry about losing it.

———

7:25 a.m.

Martin Landau's at the wedding? Probably not. But a 1902 State Landau — one of the royal carriages — will be carrying William and Kate from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, the palace said Friday morning. That means they'll have the top down — actually, it doesn't have a top — so they may catch a raindrop or two if the weather turns south.

———

7:13 a.m.

Is it too early to talk about beer? Not on royal wedding day. AP's Fergus Bell, who's roaming Trafalgar Square, says he saw people wheeling crates of beer to the bar tent.

Cheers, wedding watchers.

———

7:03 a.m.

It's cool and cloudy in London at the moment, but the Met Office, Britain's national weather services, says there will be "sunny spells developing." But scattered showers are possible, so if you're in town, bring your brolly. (For the uninitiated, that's an umbrella in these parts.)