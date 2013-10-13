Rose McGowan, Pharrell Williams, Greg Louganis and more stars tie the knot on Oct. 12!

By Marisa Laudadio

What a perfect weekend to tie the knot!

Love was in the air on Oct. 12, 2013, as seven celebrity couples said "I do." Click through for details on the nuptials of actress Rose McGowan, music star Pharrell Williams, Olympic diver Greg Louganis, "30 Rock" star Keith Powell, "Mad Men" actor Ben Feldman, rock drummer Matt Sorum, and former "Laguna Beach" reality star Jason Wahler …

Rose McGowan and Davey Detail

The couple, who announced their engagement in July, tied the knot during an intimate outdoor ceremony at the Paramour Mansion in Los Angeles' Silverlake neighborhood on Oct. 12, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. Rose, 39, carried a bouquet of pink flowers and wore a strapless white dress and a veil with her hair up in a bun. The blushing bride and her groom Davey, an artist, plan to honeymoon in Tahiti. "I've never been," she told Us Weekly. "I've always dreamed of having one of those little huts over the water."