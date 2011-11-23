NEW YORK (AP) -- Harvey Weinstein wants to turn the film studio bearing his family's name into a recognizable brand.

Until then, the recent films from The Weinstein Co. will need to do the talking. At least one of them.

"The Artist" is a modern homage to the silent film era and was the darling of the Cannes and Toronto International film festivals. It was shot in black and white using the original 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes out Friday.

Already in theaters is "My Week with Marilyn," starring two-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe. It's based on the writings of Colin Clark, who spent a week with the iconic actress in 1957.

Weinstein says depending on the success of the film he'd like to see Katy Perry play Monroe on Broadway. He said Wednesday she would "knock it out of the universe."

