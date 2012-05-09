NEW YORK (AP) -- Ai Weiwei's (EYE' WAY'-way's) "Sunflower Seeds" has sold at auction for $782,500, a record for the Chinese dissident artist.

Following that sale, Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl" also broke a record for a Lichtenstein work, selling for $44,882,500.

The artworks were auctioned by Sotheby's on Wednesday, a week after Sotheby's sold Edvard Munch's "The Scream" for $119.9 million, making it the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction.

Weiwei's handmade porcelain sunflower seeds broke the previous record for his works. His "Chandelier" piece brought $657,000 at Sotheby's in 2007.

Lichtenstein's "Sleeping Girl," depicting a woman with closed eyes and flowing blond hair, broke the record for a Lichtenstein work set in November. "I Can See the Whole Room! ... and There's Nobody in it!" sold for $43.2 million at Christie's.