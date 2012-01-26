Welcome Back Kotter Star Robert Hegyes Dies at 60
Welcome Back Kotter star Robert Hegyes died from an apparent heart attack Thursday morning, The Star-Ledger reports. He was 60.
PHOTOS: Us Weekly's photo tribute to stars we've lost
The actor's brother Mark explained that he'd suffered a heart attack several years ago and was not in good health. Hegyes was once again experiencing chest pains Thursday morning. A call for medical assistance was placed from Hegyes' home at 9:02 a.m. The actor was then taken to JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey.
By the time he reached the emergency room at 9:40 a.m., Hegyes was in full cardiac arrest and died, hospital spokesman Steven Weiss tells The Star-Ledger.
Hegyes played a Jewish Puerto Rican student opposite John Travolta on Welcome Back Kotter. His other acting credits include Cagney and Lacey NewsRadio, Diagnosis Murder and The Drew Carey Show.
The actor is survived by three siblings, two children, Cassie and Mack, and two step-children, Sophia and Alex.
