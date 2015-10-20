Wendy Williams is looking good!

The talk-show host revealed that she lost 50 pounds on Monday's "After Show" and answered fan questions about her vegan diet.

For Williams, it's not all about being meat-free.

"I can't say that that has made me lose weight because I already lost 50 pounds in three years, which I find to be amazing," she said. "Because, of all the crazy diets I've been on, none have ever been as effective as [saying to myself], 'Just push back, fatso. Just stop eating so much.'"

The 51-year-old explained that in addition to meat, she also cut refined sugars, dairy and eating after dark and "picked up on other great habits like juicing."

"I don't love food as much as I used to," she shared.

In order to stay healthy, Wiliams also spoke about the importance of her cardio and Pilates workouts. "I go to the gym because it's not about me trying to lose weight at this point. It's about me fighting heart disease," she said.

But if you adapt her diet and exercise methods and aren't seeing the same results, don't fret.

She reminded the viewers, "Slow and steady is the name of the game. It won't happen overnight," she said before admitting, "I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me."