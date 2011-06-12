Kanye West and Jay-Z helped a teenage girl celebrate her birthday last week by appearing at her Sweet 16 party.

The rappers turned out to attend a bash for Leslie Taylor, the daughter of one of Jay-Z's business associates, at the Carlton Hotel in New York on Jun 11, 2011 - just days after West's own birthday.

The lavish party was given a "Black Swan" theme in honor of Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning ballet movie and the bash featured four ballerinas in "Swan Lake" costumes who danced to West's "Runaway."

Rapper/producer Ryan Leslie sang Happy Birthday to the teenager towards the end of the night, and the hip-hop superstars then sent the crowd into a frenzy by taking over the mic, according to the New York Daily News.

They then posed for pictures with the birthday girl.