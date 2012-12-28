LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harry Carey Jr., a character actor who starred in such Westerns as "3 Godfathers" and "Wagon Master," has died in California at the age of 91.

His daughter, Melinda Carey, says he died Thursday of natural causes at a hospice facility in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Find: More on the life of Harry Carey Jr.

Carey's career spanned more than 50 years and included such John Ford films as "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon" and "The Searchers." He also appeared in the movies "Gremlins" and "Back to the Future Part III."

His memoir, "Company of Heroes: My Life as an Actor in the John Ford Stock Company," was published in 1994.

Carey was the son of silent-film Western star Harry Carey Sr. and actress Olive Carey.

He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.