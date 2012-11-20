What Celebs Should Be Grateful For

By Jessica Wedemeyer

These stars have plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving -- from fame and fortune to darn good looks and the strokes of luck that helped them make it big. While we're sure they'll tell you they're most thankful for friends and family this holiday season (boring!), we've determined the other reasons they should be giving thanks.

Jennifer Aniston

Thankful that: Justin Theroux put a ring on it before Brad and Angelina made it to the altar.

Justin proposed to Jen on Aug. 10, just four months after the "Friends" alum's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, popped the question to longtime love Angelina Jolie. Commence the epic Hollywood race to the altar!