The Met Gala in New York was the spot to be to make things official!

After several years of reportedly dating and rumors of an engagement -- but not confirming anything -- former Major Leaguer Derek Jeter and Sports Illustrated model Hannah Davis made an appearance together as a couple. Sure, the private duo didn't outwardly say "We're together," but you don't attend media-filled events (in New York, no less) with your arms around each other's waists unless you're confirming that you are indeed an item.

Congrats guys, it only took about three years before you confirmed what the world knew!

But, the Met wasn't done being the spot for couples. Two years after they secretly wed, Kerry Washington and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha were photographed together. The duo is fiercely private about their lives, but stepped out looking as glamorous as ever.

Even Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs got into the action, as they made their first red carpet appearance together, looking as in love as ever. After all, they are engaged!

Well played, Met Gala.