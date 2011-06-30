Just a few weeks after we gushed over Leighton Meester's glossy ombre mane, the 25-year-old Gossip Girl star snipped eyebrow-skimming bangs (and ditched her honey-colored highlights for an all-over rich brown shade).

PHOTOS: Which star has better hair?

The actress, who is currently promoting the romantic comedy Monte Carlo, first debuted her blunt fringe during a performance at the Troubador (she can also sing!) in West Hollywood earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Leighton's craziest outfits

She was also spotted sporting the style on the set of her new movie, I Hate You Dad, so the cut and color change could be related to her role in the flick.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly