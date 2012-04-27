Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids!

It's hard to believe it's been one year since Prince William and his Alexander McQueen-clad bride Kate Middleton locked lips in front of an audience of billions.

This Sunday, April 29, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will fete their first wedding anniversary.

The duo--who met as college students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland--dated on and off for eight years before the prince popped the question during a trip to Kenya in October 2010, giving his bride-to-be the sapphire engagement ring worn by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"He's a true romantic and we had a wonderful holiday . . . it was out there in a very quiet lodge and it was very romantic," Middleton, 30, told Britain's ITV during an interview following their engagement announcement November 16, 2010. "We were out there with friends, so I really didn't expect it at all. It was a total shock when it came. Very excited!"

PHOTOS: The most memorable moments from Kate and Will's first year of marriage

Six months later, the beloved couple made it official in an elaborate televised ceremony--watched by an estimated 2 billion people around the world. (The couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey, and had two balcony kisses--and three separate receptions--at Buckingham Palace.)

Since tying the knot last April 29, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have traveled the world, attended charity galas, mingled with celebrities and heads of state, become proud parents (to a puppy!), and endured a six week separation during Will's military deployment to the Falklands.

After their whirlwind year, how are Kate and Will, 29, planning to celebrate this major milestone together?

"They will be at a friend's celebration this weekend, but will return to Anglesey in time for their first anniversary," a Palace aide tells Us Weekly. "They will celebrate the anniversary privately, something low-key at home."

Tell Us: What is your favorite royal moment from Will and Kate's first year of wedded bliss?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: What Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Doing for Wedding Anniversary