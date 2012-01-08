Duchess Kate's totally awesome 30th birthday bash?

Not quite! Kate Middleton turns 30 on Monday -- but for her first birthday as a royal, the Duchess of Cambridge will not be going all out with an 80s-themed celebration, as recently rumored in British tabloids.

Instead, a palace source tells Us Weekly, Kate will "be celebrating with family and friends" privately Monday evening.

The beloved Duchess had a glittery -- albeit rainy -- night out in London on Sunday evening, when she and Prince William attended the War Horse premiere, which benefited the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Stunning and slim in a floor-length lace dress by Alice Temperly gown, Kate mouthed "thank you" to fans as they shouted "Happy Birthday" during her red carpet walk.

They watched the film with War Horse director Steven Spielberg, who gushed of the "prestigious honor" of having their Royal Highnesses at the splashy premiere. "They represent an entirely new era in British royalty that has the entire world excited!" the Oscar winner said on the red carpet.

And War Horse even made the Duchess cry, Spielberg revealed on BBC Breakfast Monday morning.

"I was sitting next to her, and all I know is at one point my wife [Kate Capshaw], who was sitting to my right, right in front of my face she passed a Kleenex," the director said. "I saw the Kleenex go across my face, arrive and stop, but I didn't want to intrude on her experience watching War Horse, so I never glanced over. According to my peripheral vision, her eyes were dabbed."

