It may be awhile before Kim Kardashian feels ready to laugh again. Her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, on the other hand, can't stop giggling over the Saturday Night Live sketch that skewered her sister's divorce from Kris Humphries.

"Ha! I just saw the SNL skit they did and I could not stop laughing," Khloe, 27, tweeted Sunday. "It's SNL. They are supposed to make fun. It's not who we are and I know that."

Perhaps not, but that didn't stop comics Abbey Elliott, Vanessa Bayer and Nasim Pedrad from mocking the tight-knit sisters in their very own "E! Fairytale Divorce Special."

"Things are looking up for me: I'm single and there's an NBA lockout!" 29-year-old Pedrad (as Kim) said during the hilarious clip.

During the sketch, Kristen Wiig, 38, mocked matriarch Kris Jenner, who famously got a facelift prior to her daughter's August 20 wedding.

"Can you believe I'm old enough to have a daughter who's getting divorced? No, you can't, because my surgeries worked," Wiig (as Jenner) joked. "I know a lot of people say Kim got married just to make over $17 million from the wedding, but that's not true -- she also got married for attention."

Kourtney, 32, was so impressed with Wiig's impression of Jenner that she "peed" herself. "It was classic," she tweeted.

Echoed Khloe: "She was the best one!"

