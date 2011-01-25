How do you make an impression among a room full of politicians?

If you're Michelle Obama, wear a stunning white dress to contrast with the sea of dark suits.

The stylish first lady wore a Rachel Roy silk dress to Tuesday's State of the Union address. The choice for an American designed dress comes in the wake of backlash she received for wearing a European designer to the state dinner for China last week.

"This is a big industry in this country. Mrs. Obama does look great. She should take that and do something. She could do a great good for our industry. We need to create jobs here, create jobs on Seventh Avenue, too," Oscar de la Renta told WWD.

He went on to suggest Obama should wear an American designer for the State of the Union. And that she did.

Obama chose the celebrity-favorite Rachel Roy, whose designs have been worn by Kate Hudson and Kim Kardashian. Roy was predictably thrilled at the choice: "So honored first lady Michelle Obama wore RR Silver Silk Shift Dress to the State of the Union Address last night!"

