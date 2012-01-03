For shopaholic Stacy London, an oversize satchel is more than a fashion statement: It's a necessity.

"I don't like the idea that I might want to acquire something and have nowhere to put it," says the cohost of TLC's What Not to Wear (Tuesdays, 9 p.m.). Below, see what essentials already made the cut for the 42-year-old fashionista to stow in her Tylie Malibu tote (tyliemalibu.com).

Charm School"I have a keychain with a big pink enameled 'S' that my makeup artist Mathew Nigara gave me. I think he bought it at 7-Eleven."

Beauty Booty"I'm a big fan of NARS Liquid Illuminator in Orgasm (sephora.com). I'm a huge crazy fan of the Epicuren Brazilian Propolis Mist ($27, joybeauty.com) I use on planes to keep my face hydrated."

On-the-Go Glam"I always carry different earrings just in case the outfit needs a change."

Shady Lady"My sunglasses are from Karen Walker's new eyewear collection (karenwalkereyewear.com). They look but Ray Bans but are cat-eye shaped. They have very dark lenses and they don't feel like those sunglasses where you're trying too hard."

Lip Service"I don't have a cosmetic bag, but I have lip balms that are on the bottom of my bag. Right now, I’m obsessed with the L'Occitane Baume Levres Edition Limited Desert Rose Lip Balm (loccitane.com). I have also have a Blistex Deep Renewal ($2.99, walgreens.com) -- I'm so unglamorous. And for lipsticks, I have two, presently: New York Color Rock-a-files 430 (available spring 2012), which is two colors in one -- a dark peach and a dark pink -- and Cover Girl Spellbound -- the perfect pink ($6.99, drugstore.com)."

Other essentials: Sony headphones (sony.com) and La Crasia red leather gloves (lacrasia.com).

