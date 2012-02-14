As Kate Middleton learned early Tuesday morning, absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Though they're spending their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart -- Prince William began his six-week tour of duty in The Falklands on February 1 -- the ever-romantic search-and-rescue pilot, 29, didn't forget to send his bride some love.

"Catherine had a lovely card and bouquet in the morning," a source tells Us Weekly.

William wasn't the only boy to make Middleton feel like a princess: 8-year-old Jaqson Johnston-Lynch presented her with a bouquet of red roses when Middleton visited The Brink, an alcohol-free bar linked to Action on Addiction, later that day.

"Happy Valentine's Day, your Royal Highness," said Johnston-Lynch, whose mother works for the charity. "I'm sorry Prince William can't be here."

Middleton is expected to visit the Adler Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust Tuesday afternoon.

"She misses William. It's difficult for any officer's wife to have her husband away on duty," a source close to Middleton recently told Us. "Catherine knows time will fly if she just gets on with things."

