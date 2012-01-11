Attention, ladies: Revenge star Josh Bowman is single and ready to mingle!

The 23-year-old actor spoke to Us Weekly at ABC's TCA Winter Press Tour Tuesday, where Bowman admitted he's been hesitant to join the dating world since relocating to L.A. last year.

What does the English actor -- who's been linked to Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse in the past -- most admire in a woman?

"Class. Eye contact. She can be anything as long as she holds good conversation. I'm attracted to intelligence," Bowman said. "A woman's brain, you know."

Though Bowman doesn't have any Valentine's Day plans ("I like to be spontaneous!"), the ABC star said he's up for "a lovely dinner" if the right girl comes along.

Just don't text one the first date -- it's Bowman's biggest deal breaker. "Peace out!"

Though he doesn't have a special someone, Bowman said he's found a solid group of friends in the United States. "L.A. has been fantastic," he told Us. "At first it was a horrible place to be, but now I have friends here who are grounding and lovely to be around."

Revenge airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

