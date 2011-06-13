Forget the Hollywood baby boom. Right now, it's all about surprise celebrity engagements, and we've been keeping a close watch on the celebs' giant sparklers -- and the manicures they're pairing with their new bling. Most A-list brides-to-be stars have been sticking to bare nails (snooze alert), so we enlisted the help of Jan Arnold, Co-founder and Style Director for CND, to choose some gorgeous polish colors for Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Natalie Portman.

Kim Kardashian: Bold

With a 20.5-carat rock (more like boulder!) hanging off your finger, there isn't much more you can do to call attention to your hand. Perhaps that's why the 30-year-old reality TV star is opting for boring pale pink polish, but let's be honest -- the eldest Kardashian sister is anything but blah. "Her nails should demand the same attention as her dazzling ring. She should try a fiery red, or to emphasize her deeper skin tone, an opaque nude base with midnight blue moons," says Arnold.

Recommendations: CND Colour in Desert Suede and Inkwell; Hard Candy Just Nails in Fishnet

Kate Hudson: Boho-Chic

The 32-year-old actress and soon-to-be mom of two debuted her nine-carat, emerald-cut diamond on the Today Show, in a rather nonchalant fashion. And as easy, breezy as Hudson appears to be, an angular rock like hers should be accented by clean and modern nails. "She should offset her pale complexion with a peachy-perfect manicure, or a hazy purple tone," says Arnold.

Recommendations: CND Colour in Perfectly Bare; Essie Nail Color in Merino Cool

Natalie Portman: Sophisticated

The 30-year-old star was surprised with an eco-friendly platinum ring (and conflict-free diamond) soon after she announced her pregnancy back in December. Since the Harvard-educated actress's style is classic and feminine, Arnold says, "she should channel her inner white swan and complement her glittering engagement ring with an elegant matte dove gray or an ultra-feminine hot pink!"

Recommendations: OPI in Holy Pink Pagoda; China Glaze Pelican Grey and CND Super Matte Top Coat

