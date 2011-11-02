Fans of The Buried Life were thrown for a loop last week when the unexpected news of their MTV show's cancellation hit the web, but TBL's Ben Nemtin assures Us Weekly the group isn't going anywhere -- and is already hard at work filming their new and improved series.

Inking a development deal with the network that carried the first two seasons of their do-good half-hour series, Nemtin and three pals from his native Canada are working on a new TV series and cross-platform content pieces.

"We've been chatting with MTV about what to do for the next iteration of The Buried Life and the four of us really wanted to do something different," Nemtin tells Us of expanding the inspirational project he started with brothers Duncan and Jonnie Penn and pal Dave Lingwood, which helps everyday folks cross off items from their life lists while collectively tackling one of their own.

(In recent years, the group has done everything from ask Taylor Swift out on a date to play basketball with Barack Obama at the White House.)

Meeting with fans on a 40-city college speaking tour has been instrumental for the foursome, who are hoping the engagements will spark new content ideas for their refocused series. Nemtin tells Us that some of the fans they've met will play a key role in the series.

"The experience has been magnetic," Nemtin enthuses of speaking to thousands of students at the various tour stops. "They're so enthusiastic to show us their [bucket] lists and collaborate with us on projects. We're seeing this grassroots movement across the country and that's what we're trying to harness with the next show; answering the question of 'How does this movement [of inspiring others] build into something bigger than what the four of us are doing?'"

Though his group has maintained a healthy social media presence during their six years together, Nemtin confirms that their new projects -- fully conceptualized and shot by the group -- will ultimately hit the small screen and not just live digitally.

"We're excited about our new deal with MTV. It's 'out with the old, in with the new' for us," says Nemtin, "We've already started filming; we're working on an epic world record, we recently crossed something off with Major League Baseball and filmed overseas this summer in Brazil and Guatemala."

"The Buried Life [concept] of us asking fans 'what do you want to do before you die' isn't going anywhere. We've been doing this for six years and will continue to raise the bar," he continues. "Our fans are so loyal and this [inspirational] movement is taking place. That's the most exciting thing for us."

